Rick Steves says he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer

Edmonds-based European travel guide and author Rick Steves announced Wednesday he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Making the announcement via social media, the 69-year-old Steves said he is thankful for “the support of friends and loved ones and a strong faith that I’m in good hands.”

In his post, Steves said he has “great trust in my doctor and in Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.”

“My doctor assures me that, if you’re going to get cancer, this is a good kind to get, and careful scans show no sign of it having spread,” Steves added. “There is a clear path forward to getting healthy, and this fall, I’ll be in the hospital for a few days having prostate surgery.”

With his doctor’s OK, Steves said he will be filming two new TV shows in France for the next three weeks, with plans to return home to Edmonds by mid-September. “I’ll likely get my surgery in late September, be laid up for a month, and — God willing — be cancer-free and back at it by the end of October,” he said.

“While the statistics tell me I should be just fine, I’ve been fortunate to have never spent a night in a hospital — and I find myself going into this adventure almost like it’s some amazing, really important trip,” he said. “I feel good about my positive attitude — and I expect to take home some delightful, if intangible, souvenirs like: appreciating and seeing a vibrancy in the little things; appreciating the goodness in people and the treasure of friends and family; being wowed by modern medicine and the army of amazing, smart, and dedicated people that make it possible; appreciating what a blessing life, health, and this world to enjoy is; and — just in general — being more thankful.

“I’m looking forward to many more years of happy travels, exciting collaborations, and beautiful friendships. Thank you for your love and support (and any ‘travel tips’ you may have for me as I set off on this journey),” Steves wrote.