Riding the rails: Lynnwood City Center to Shoreline South on the new Sound Transit Lynnwood Link line

Posted: August 28, 2024 15
The Lynnwood City Center station’s artistic anchor is a hummingbird sculpture that greets riders as they approach the station from the parking area.

Members of the news media were treated to a special Wednesday morning preview ride along the new Lynnwood Link light rail line, which extends from Northgate through Shoreline and into Snohomish County. The route includes four new stations: Shoreline South (148th Street), Shoreline North (185th Street), Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood City Center. Riders from Lynnwood can expect a 32-minute trip to Seattle’s Westlake station, and a 70-minute ride to SeaTac Airport, all independent of traffic and weather conditions

“But it’s about more than just getting from point A to point B,” remarked Sound Transit Board Chair and King County Executive Dow Constantine. “It’s about improving livability in general, creating a blueprint for our region’s future growth and change, and leveraging transit investments to create economic growth, boost businesses, and – very importantly – to create much, much more new housing.

Sound Transit Board President and King County Executive Dow Constatine stressed the transformation across the region as a result of light rail, particularly noting the creation of more than 10,000 new housing units within walking distance of the Lynnwood City Center Station.

“Much of this is the kind of housing that’s desperately needed throughout our region,” he continued. “So far, we’re seeing 10,000 new housing units within walking distance of the new Lynnwood Link – even before its official opening. This will be coupled with day care facilities, medical care and the host of other businesses needed to serve this population – all catalyzed by light rail.”

Constantine went on to cite the environmental benefits of light rail, stressing that the all-electric system will cut down on carbon emissions, contribute to ambient air improvement, and cut down on I-5 traffic.

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers spoke to the future, when rail will be “the spine” connecting the region from Everett to Tacoma.

His remarks were echoed by Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this place,” he began. “We started 31 years ago when Sound Transit was formed as an agency. But here we are today, seeing the transformation unfold. New communities are springing up because of this light rail project, and folks who don’t drive cars will have access throughout the region.”

Somers noted that while the line now dead ends at Lynnwood, future years will see it extend north to Paine Field, the Everett Boeing plant, downtown Everett and eventually south to Tacoma.

“Light rail will be the spine that binds our region, with connections to Metro and Community Transit lines that will allow riders to get almost anywhere in the region,” he added.

Escalator riders at the new Lynnwood station pass through a stained-glass art installation.
A train waits at the Lynnwood station platform.
A train arrives at the Mountlake Terrace station platform.
The Shoreline North (185th Street) station platform. Unlike Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, this station is at grade and not elevated.
An elevated portion of the Lynnwood Link route affords riders a view of the often-congested traffic on I-5 approaching Northgate.

The Lynnwood Link line officially opens to riders this Friday after an 11 a.m. gala ribbon cutting. The first trains will leave at 12:30 p.m.

More information on Sound Transit, schedules, fares, and how to use the system is available on the agency’s website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

