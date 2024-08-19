Save the date: Annual Windermere Edmonds shredding event Sept. 7

The annual Windermere Edmonds shredding event is on from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7 in downtown Edmonds.
The location is 210 5th Ave. S, Edmonds. Please follow the arrow signs to the drop-off location.
Shredding materials may contain paper clips, staples, metal prongs, binder clips, rubber bands, window envelopes and manila folders. But they can’t contain X-rays, photographs, plastic sheet protectors, three-ring binders, newspapers and magazines.
While the event is complimentary, Windermere Edmondswill be collecting canned food and monetary donations for the Edmonds Food Bank.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.