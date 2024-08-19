Save the date: Annual Windermere Edmonds shredding event Sept. 7

The annual Windermere Edmonds shredding event is on from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7 in downtown Edmonds.

The location is 210 5th Ave. S, Edmonds. Please follow the arrow signs to the drop-off location.

Shredding materials may contain paper clips, staples, metal prongs, binder clips, rubber bands, window envelopes and manila folders. But they can’t contain X-rays, photographs, plastic sheet protectors, three-ring binders, newspapers and magazines.

While the event is complimentary, Windermere Edmondswill be collecting canned food and monetary donations for the Edmonds Food Bank.