Save the date: Economic Alliance Snohomish County to host North Puget Sound Contracting Conference Nov. 7

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) is hosting the North Puget Sound Contracting Conference from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Lynnwood Event Center. The business-to-government conference — held in partnership with Washington APEX Accelerator — provides opportunities for businesses to connect directly with government buyers and prime contractors.

Kicking off the event will be keynote remarks by Mike Fong, director of the Washington State Department of Commerce. Attendees will gain insights into contracting opportunities, engage in targeted matchmaking sessions, and participate in panel discussions covering topics such as upcoming WSDOT projects, financing options for small businesses, and cybersecurity compliance for Department of Defense contracts.

“This conference is instrumental in bridging the gap between government agencies and businesses, particularly those owned by veterans, women, and minorities,” said Wendy Poischbeg, alliance interim president and CEO. “We are committed to creating pathways for small and diverse businesses to access public contracts, and this event is a key driver in advancing that mission.”

Exhibition space is available, starting at $300. General admission includes access to all activities, networking opportunities and a complimentary lunch.

For more information and to register, click here or visit EconomicAllianceSC.org/Events. Discounts are available for federal agencies and OMWBE-certified businesses.