Reminder: Edmonds High School Class of 1974 reunion Sept. 14

The Edmonds High Class of 1974 will be celebrating a 50-year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 5-10 p.m.
Information is available by email at edmondshigh1974@yahoo.com or phone at 425-280-5601. Organizers hope to see you there.
Congratulations EHS Class of ’74 on your upcoming 50th. reunion. Our class of EHS ’64 is celebrating our 60th. reunion on Sept. 19th. at the Edmonds Library Plaza Room beginning at 4:00 PM. I’ve long thought that it would be good if a bunch of us OLD TIMER Edmonds Tigers could come up with some sort of Alumni Group to have an all class group get together of some sort every year until we are all gone. It’s kind of a shame that, that whole Edmond’s Tigers tradition was so easily discarded in the name of some sort of needed “progress” or consolidation of our High School System. It’s interesting to me that none of our other High Schools were forced to meet a similar fate as the Edmonds/Woodway consolidation.
