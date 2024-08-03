Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: August 2, 2024 10 More photos from Thursday’s Dragon Boat Festival: This one by Bill Ray… …and this one by Mary Dizon. Heading out to go crabbing Friday morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Friday sunrise by Ron LaRue Friday sunrise by Patrice Wiggins. Friday sunsets by Gary Olson… Lee Lageschulte… Ann Bradford… and Ted Taylor.
