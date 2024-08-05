Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: August 4, 2024 7 Panorama of Saturday’s sunset. (Photo by DC Miller) Fishing boat heading out early Saturday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Foggy start to Sunday morning. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Sunday, beach day. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Sunday colors. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Sunday’s sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
