Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: August 5, 2024 9 Emma and Abby Martinez try out a very old typewriter at the History Museum on the Plaza sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Society during the Saturday Market. The handlebar mustaches were souvenirs from the booth. (Photo by Bob Sears) Low tide Monday. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Edmonds Petanque players are temporarily competing at Sierra Park as the Taste of Edmonds takes over Civic Playfield this weekend. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Monday sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
