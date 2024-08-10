Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: August 9, 2024 6 The Edmonds Marsh earlier this week. (Photo by Sondra Padgett) Friday sunrise. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Friday sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Flowers outside the Cascadia Art Museum. (Photo by Mary Dizon) Smoke-enhanced Friday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
