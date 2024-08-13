Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: August 12, 2024 5 Edmonds Marsh. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Taking in the view. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Nothing says summer like a good read at the beach – in this case Brackett’s Landing. Victoria Phillips says that she’s reread “Her Way With Words” by Brianna Renae several times because it always inspires her. (Photo by Bob Sears) Sunny wildflowers. (Photo by Rachael Bauer) A turtle at Lake Ballinger. (Photo by Juley Petrowski) Roses. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) A bench next to a sidewalk in the Maplewood neighborhood. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
