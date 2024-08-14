Scene in Edmonds: Around town 8 hours ago 327 An aurora captured by photographer Tom St. John on Sunday night. The shot was taken at 11:23 p.m. looking north to Whidbey Island from Woodway. Petanque players return to Civic Playfield after being relocated during Taste of Edmonds festivities over the weekend. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Utility pipe lining work on 7th Avenue. (Photo by Deborah Binder)
Fantastic photo of the Northern Lights!!!!!!
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.