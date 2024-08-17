Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: August 16, 2024 0 STRUM (Seattle’s Totally Relaxed Ukelele Musicians) performs at Edmonds Artwalk Thursday night. (Photo by Peg) You can tell when you have a raptor in the area as all your song birds go into hiding. This is a sharp shinned hawk. You can tell it from a Coopers Hawk as it has a squared off tail and thin legs. (Photo by Ken Pickle) Heading home Friday morning. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Friday sunset by Gretchen Taylor Friday sunset by Eric Sonett.
