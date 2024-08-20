Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: August 19, 2024 0 At the Edmonds Marsh Saturday. (Photo by Denise Meade) Sunday train travel. (Photo by Donald Ricker) Storm clouds Sunday. (Photo by Denise Meade) Monday morning before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Cloud interest above the Olympic Mountains Monday. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.