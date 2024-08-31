Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: August 30, 2024 3 Ferry at sunset Thursday as seen from the Edmonds Waterfront Center. (Photo by Cindy Briggs) Early Friday morning moon rise. (Photo by Alex Duncan) Heading out Friday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Proud gull parents introduce their offspring to Edmonds Marina visitors Friday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Friday sunrise. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
