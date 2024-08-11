Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: August 10, 2024 5 Coneflowers. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Looking up. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Photo by Ted Turner Photo by Robert Chaffee
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.