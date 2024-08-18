Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: August 17, 2024 0 Before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Busy summer market. (Photo by Ron LaRue) The view off Sunset Avenue at 6 p.m. Saturday’s lightning show seen from the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Doug Parrott)
