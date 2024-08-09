Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: August 8, 2024 5 At sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Boeing fuselages in transit. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Mountain Ash. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Sunset at Haines Wharf. (Photo by Sam Spencer) Sunset at the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.