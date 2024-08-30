Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: August 29, 2024 0 Kathleen Moore (third from the left) of Cole Gallery and Art Studio and her students enjoy a warm, sunny day capturing the essence of the Edmonds Marina in watercolor and ink.(Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Mount Baker in the background as people walk the beach. (Photo by Ron LaRue) The USCGC Polar Sea under tow to Suisan Bay, California. (Photo by Theresa Williams) Sunset. (Photo by Ted Taylor)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.