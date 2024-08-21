Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday

Posted: August 20, 2024
“This gentleman has been trying to catch a salmon off the pier in Edmonds for three years,” photographer Doug Parrott said. “He caught his first one Tuesday, 8/20 — a 13.5 lb. King Salmon.”
The art of driftwood. (Photo by Robert Mazelow)
Bird watching. (Photo by Donald Ricker)
Sunset. (By Gary Olson)
By Ted Taylor
By Alex Duncan

