Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday Posted: August 20, 2024 4 “This gentleman has been trying to catch a salmon off the pier in Edmonds for three years,” photographer Doug Parrott said. “He caught his first one Tuesday, 8/20 — a 13.5 lb. King Salmon.” The art of driftwood. (Photo by Robert Mazelow) Bird watching. (Photo by Donald Ricker) Sunset. (By Gary Olson) By Ted Taylor By Alex Duncan
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.