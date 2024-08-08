Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: August 7, 2024 9 Wednesday at sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Walk along the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Taking a dip — and a run. (Photo by Ron LaRue) At sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.