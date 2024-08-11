Scene in Edmonds: Dick’s Drive-In celebrates 70 years

Dick’s Drive-In threw a party at its Edmonds location Saturday to celebrate the hamburger chain’s 70th anniversary. Customers enjoyed live music, face painting, classic cars, a photo booth and other treats.
— Photos by David Carlos
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.