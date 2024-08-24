Scene in Edmonds: Friday doughnut day a sweet partnership

Every Friday is Doughnut Day at Edmonds’ Salish Crossing. When Niles Peacock opened his pizza and cocktail restaurant in the Salish Crossing retail center several years ago, he started a fun tradition of delivering doughnuts every Friday from the Top Pot Doughnut store to fellow businesses in the center.

According to Peacock, when the manager at the Top Pot store, Amanda Willey, heard about the Friday tradition, she offered to start donating the doughnuts for the weekly delivery. It’s a sweet way for local businesses to kick off their weekend.