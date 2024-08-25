Scene in Edmonds: Kindness at the Saturday market

“A champion of kindness.” That’s how Edmonds resident Lin Russell described a vendor who was staffing the Salt Blade booth at the rainy Edmonds Museum Summer Market Saturday. “As I stood in line for peaches, a mom and her very wet and shivering grade-school son were buying those yummy sausages at the next stand,” Russell said. “The young vendor at the booth asked the mom if her son needed a coat. The mom said ‘yes, but we did not bring one.’ Then Myles, the vendor, unzipped his own jacket and handed it to the boy. He asked only that they return his coat before they left the market. It is cold. It is raining, and this fine young man was so generous.”
