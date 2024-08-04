Scene in Edmonds: Mrs. Ropers have their day

Hundreds of people dressed as Helen Roper from the ’70s TV show Three’s Company gathered in Edmonds Friday night for the second Annual Mrs. Roper Pub Crawl and Roper Romp dance party. Alan Hardwick captured this photo of the group outside the Old Edmonds Opera House. The event supported two local nonprofits: Washington Kids in Transition and the YWCA.
