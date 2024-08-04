Scene in Edmonds: Strumming along at Hickman Park 5 hours ago 43 STRUM (Seattle’s Totally Relaxed Ukelele Musicians) performed at Hickman Park Aug. 2, just prior to the City of Edmonds-sponsored Movie in the Park event. — Photos courtesy Chontel Klobas, STRUM
