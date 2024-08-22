Scene on Edmonds side of Lake Ballinger: Island ‘no access’ sign installed

Following action by the City of Mountlake Terrace last week, the City of Edmonds this week installed a new sign at the Edmonds’ boat access to Lake Balllinger informing the lake-goers that public access to the lake’s Edmount Island isn’t allowed.

The sign installation came after firefighters were called to the island Aug. 4 to put out a vegetation fire, believed to have been started by a campfire. The island has been closed to the public since an illegal barbecue sparked a stubborn and smoky peat bog fire on the island in July 2009, with hundreds of thousands of gallons of lake water used to fight the fire.