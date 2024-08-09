Sea Mar Lynnwood welcomes community to Patient Appreciation Day

Sea Mar Community Health Center celebrated Patient Appreciation Day and hosted community guests during a quiet Wednesday morning. Dozens of patients and those stopping by were able to receive basic health screenings, snacks with recipes and meet-and-greets with local police and firefighters. Local partners like the Latino Educational Training Institute, the Lynnwood Library and Apple Health insurance representatives also shared useful information with attendees. State Rep. Lauren Davis and Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell stopped by later in the day to tour the community health facility and learn about their community engagement efforts.

Sea Mar began its community work in 1978 when a group of Latino community leaders and health activists began providing comprehensive health services for the Latino community in Seattle. Over the past 40 years, the group has expanded to 13 counties across Washington, aiming to serve all in need of assistance. Lynnwood’s location opened in July 2021 and served over 5,500 patients in its first full year (2022). The need for Sea Mar’s services and commitment to the community has spurred its growth — so far thsi year, Lynnwood Sea Mar has served over 5,900 and is on track to double that first year’s numbers only two years after its launch.

Health Center Administrator Ricardo Jimenez says the two-level facility is designed to be a “one-stop shop” for its patients. Indeed, the facility offers a range of amenities including prenatal care, mental health treatment, dental services, minor procedures, general and preventive health exams, nutritional assistance and guidance, physical therapy and an in-house pharmacy. The facility’s emphasis on health care with dignity is reflected in its immaculate halls, friendly staff and access to translation services. Jimenez estimated that about 90% of the staff is bilingual and said that if no staff happen to speak a certain language, there is a “translation station” area with dedicated transcription technology.

In addition to their connections with local law enforcement and nonprofits, Sea Mar leaders try to connect with locals by hiring from within their communities. Sea Mar offers new staff paid training for a three-year program. Pay is on par with other Sea Mar branches in Seattle, starting at $20 per hour.

