Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Banquet tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Banquet, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angel Of The Winds Arena, Everett. The banquet begins with a social hour and silent auction at 4:30 p.m., with the dinner and awards program starting at 6 p.m. The memorabilia display cases and wall mural will be available to view from 4:30-6 p.m.

Dinner tickets are $100 per person or $900 for a table of 10 people. Tickets may be purchased online here.

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Class consists of the following individuals and one team.

Individuals:

Rachele Stohl (Kloke), basketball and track and field, Stanwood High School

Whitney ReeAnn Sullivan (Hooks), track and field, Cascade High School

Peter T. Lee, swimming, Everett High School

Geoff Reece, football, Cascade High School

Ben Somoza, soccer, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Dan Parker, cross country coach, Snohomish High School

Frank Foster, sports administrator and announcer (sports contributor), Cascade High School

Team:

The 2006 Jackson High School baseball team

The 2023-2024 Boy and Girl Student Athlete of the Year, sponsored by Everett’s Greatest Hits Radio & the Law Office of Russell & Hill are:

David Brown, Lake Stevens High School football and track and field

Yanina Sherwood, Jackson High School softball and volleyball.

The 2024 Collegiate Male Athlete of the Year is Sheldon Egger, Edmonds College baseball. The 2024 Collegiate Female Athlete of the Year is Denna Gibb, Everett Community College volleyball and track and field.

The 2023-2024 Herald Man and Woman of the Year in Sports award recipients are to be determined.

The 2024 Sports Hall of Fame Sponsors are American Distributing Inc., Everett’s KRKO 1380, Coastal Community Bank, IRG Physical & Hand Therapy, Sultan High School Turks Broadcasting Club, and OVG 360.