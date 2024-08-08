Sounder trains available for Mariners vs. New York Mets game Aug. 11

Sound Transit’s Sounder Train is available for the 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 Seattle Mariners game vs. New York Mets. Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.
The special service will be available Sunday, Aug. 11, for the 4:10 p.m. Mariners game against the New York Mets.
From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 1:45 p.m. with a 2:11 p.m. stop in Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 2:44 p.m.
Both return trains depart 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game.
An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at soundtransit.org/mariners.
