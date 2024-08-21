Sponsor spotlight: Downtown Edmonds church hosting quality indoor/outdoor rummage sale on Saturday, Aug. 24

Discover great finds at Holy Trinity Edmonds’ huge, annual, church-wide rummage sale on Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 657 Daley St. by the northeast corner of Civic Center Playfield. Convenient parking in the church lot adjacent to the field. (Sorry, no early birds!)

Browse through aisles of consignment-quality items: furniture, home decor and artwork, kitchenware and household goods, electronics and small appliances, linens, clothing, luggage, jewelry, collectibles, sports and pet gear, musical instruments, tools, children’s books, puzzles, toys and more. All proceeds and donations (cash or Venmo) will be used in support of villagers in Pyay, Myanmar (formerly Burma).