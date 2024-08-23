Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds College seeking host families to welcome international students

Edmonds College Seeking Host Families to Welcome International Students

Edmonds College is seeking local families to participate in its homestay program, offering a chance for cultural exchange and international friendship. The program connects international students with local families who provide them with a comfortable and supportive home environment while they attend college. Host families also learn about new customs, traditions, and perspectives.

Associate Director Perry Gibson says that since homestays were first introduced on campus in 1976, the program has connected over 30,000 students with host families. In its heyday, there were about 300 hosts in any given quarter. However, since COVID-19, host families have decreased significantly, mirroring national trends.

“Many families converted their extra rooms to home offices during COVID,” explained Gibson. “We are in need of good families who want to get involved. It’s an opportunity to experience the world and connect with people while living at home.”

The school vets both host families and students. In addition to background checks, potential hosts and students fill out questionnaires that help Edmonds’ staff carefully match families with compatible students based on interests and preferences.

Hosts must offer students a private furnished room, live within 60 minutes of the college by bus, and be fluent English speakers. They also provide all food for three meals a day, including at least five dinners a week. Hosts receive a monthly stipend of almost $900 to help offset costs.

Students stay with a host for at least one quarter, but more often than not, students stay longer. And in many cases, host families remain active in the program for years.

Judy Collins and her husband, Bob, have hosted over 150 students since 1991, often housing two at a time. Through the years, the Collins’ have hosted solely males. Once the students step foot in their house, they instantly treat them like sons.

“They’re guests in my house the first day,” said Judy, who has two adult sons and three daughters. “After that, they become part of my family.

“I want my guys to study and do the best they can,” she said. “My feeling is their parents invest a lot in them to be here, and I think we need to take care of them, so I do their laundry. I wash, dry and fold their clothes.”

Judy and Bob also go above and beyond their responsibilities by driving their students to school daily.

“They’re my kids. I love it,” Judy said of providing daily rides.

Doug and Ellie Hagey have been hosting students for a decade. Unlike the Collins family, the Hageys have hosted only females. But like the Collins’, they consider the students family once they join their household.

“We’re empty nesters, and I love the fact that we can have young people in our home,” said Ellie. “I love to hear them laughing with each other and the music they have in the house.”

Typically, the Hageys host two students at a time. They are quickly integrated into the family, which includes three grown adult daughters and five grandchildren. The Hageys have celebrated many holidays and birthdays with their homestay guests and even included them in short vacations. But, it is the nightly dinners and daily activities that really help build the bonds that last a lifetime.

“They join us for dinner, and we have great conversations,” said Ellie. “They help with the dishes, and they do their own laundry. It’s not a lot of extra work, and the payoff is that we just have fun, and they become part of our family.”

Electra Lingga came to Edmonds from Indonesia when she was 16 years old. As a relatively young student in an unfamiliar country, she and her family thought it best to stay with a host family to help alleviate homesickness. After filling out the application and questionnaire, she matched with the Hageys.

“My parents came from Indonesia to drop me off, so they got to meet with the Hageys,” recalled Electra. “We had dinner together, and they got to ask questions about each other and get to know each other. That’s what made it really nice. After staying for a month, I felt part of the family. Now, I have two families.”

Electra stayed with the Hageys long enough to celebrate three birthdays before moving out as a 19-year-old after graduating this past June. She will enter the University of Washington in fall 2024. The Hageys sound like proud parents when talking about Electra.

“We’ve had a number of really great students,” said Doug. “I would say El (Electra) is right at the top. She is a very kind and considerate person, and she is capable of doing anything that she sets her mind to.”

The connection that Electra and the Hageys have formed is Gibson’s ultimate end goal.

“Edmonds College’s homestay program is all about creating a positive experience for everyone,” said Gibson. “You become a host because you want an experience where you live at home but also make connections with people, and sometimes those connections turn out to be lifelong friendships.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Edmonds College homestay program and becoming a host, visit www.edmonds.edu/student-services/housing-and-residence-halls/homestay-families, call 425-640-1080 or email housing@edmonds.edu.