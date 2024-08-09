Sponsor spotlight: First steps to success — preparing your child for a stellar school year

Even after 20 years in education, I still get the “back to school jitters” of excitement and nervousness. Students, teachers and even parents feel the same way! I’m happy to share some insights on how we can lay the foundations for a successful school year for our elementary school students. The theme we’re embracing this year is “Achieving Excellence in All Facets,” and it’s all about creating an environment where every child feels empowered to reach their full potential, academically, socially and spiritually. So, let’s dive into some tips and tricks to kick off the school year with a bang!

First and foremost, let’s talk about our wonderful students. Achieving excellence starts with a positive mindset. Encourage your child to set small, achievable goals. Whether it’s reading a new book each week or mastering a tricky math concept, setting goals helps build confidence and a sense of accomplishment. Remember, it’s not just about the destination but also enjoying the journey. Celebrate every little victory along the way and use the setbacks as lessons to improve for next time.

Now, transitioning from the carefree days of summer to the structured school routine can be a bit of a challenge. To make this shift smoother, start adjusting bedtime and wake-up schedules a week or two before school begins. Create a fun countdown calendar filled with exciting school-related activities. Focus on what brings your child joy at school, friends, sports, special school supplies and a fresh start! This not only builds anticipation but also helps children gradually get back into the groove of school life. Who says preparing for school can’t be fun?

For parents, establishing a solid routine is key. Create a dedicated homework space that’s free from distractions and stocked with all the necessary supplies. Consistency is crucial, so set aside a specific time each day for homework and reading. This helps children understand the importance of balancing work and play, laying the groundwork for lifelong learning habits. Plus, a well-organized space can make homework time feel like a special event rather than a chore.

Finally, let’s not forget the importance of staying connected. Open lines of communication between parents, teachers and students are vital for a successful school year. Attend school events, join the PTA and don’t hesitate to reach out to teachers and principals with any concerns or questions. When we work together as a community, we create a supportive environment where every child can thrive. Let’s make this school year the best one yet!

With these tips in mind, I’m confident that we can all “Achieve Excellence in All Facets” this school year. Let’s embrace the new beginnings, the challenges, and the opportunities that lie ahead. Here’s to a fantastic year filled with growth, learning and lots of fun!

— By Principal Larkin Temme, Holy Rosary School

Holy Rosary Catholic School has been inspiring lifelong learners since 1964. We’d love to meet you and show you around our beautiful campus in downtown Edmonds! Please contact us at Holy Rosary School Request for Information to learn more and to schedule a visit, or take a virtual tour here.