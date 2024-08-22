Sponsor spotlight: From mine to Cline — the journey of a gemstone

How much do we truly understand – or appreciate – our jewelry? It’s hard to understand just how special our rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets are without getting to know the story of a gemstone. And the journey of each gem, from its discovery deep within the earth to its final setting in a piece of fine jewelry, is nothing short of a marvel.

We decided to check in with Andy Cline, owner of Edmonds’ own Cline Jewelers, to get the scoop on the miraculous journey of gemstones from the mine to your jewelry box.

How are gemstones formed?

You probably already know that gemstones come from deep within the earth, but you may not be aware of the incredible processes that take place below our feet to create these treasures. Gems only form under very specific geological conditions. Temperature, pressure and certain minerals must all be present at the right place and time to create rubies, sapphires, emeralds and other beautiful stones. Even when all conditions are met, it takes millions of years for these gems to form.

“If you really think about the time scale, it’s pretty mind-blowing,” says Andy Cline. “Many of the diamonds we mine today are up to three billion years old. When those diamonds formed, our planet was almost entirely covered in water. This is billions of years before dinosaurs even existed.”

Keep that in mind the next time you wear a piece of diamond jewelry. Those diamonds are almost certainly the oldest thing you will ever touch.

Gemstone mining

Miners extract rough gemstones (often referred to as just ‘rough’) through many different methods. Open-pit mining involves digging from the surface downward, underground mining takes place in tunnels deep within the earth, and alluvial mining involves searching through riverbed deposits. Depending on the mine’s location, miners may use one or more of these processes to find gems.

Once the rough is extracted, gemstones are carefully sorted and graded. Not every gem is jewelry quality. Gemologists will inspect each piece for color, clarity, and potential flaws such as cracks or air bubbles.They’ll weigh the gems, too. “You would be surprised at how much rough it takes to create a polished, finished gemstone,” says Andy Cline. “Just because you dig up a big chunk of sapphire doesn’t mean that it’s all going to be usable.”

High quality stones are selected for further processing and sent on to the next step in their long journey.

Gemstone cutting and shaping

“This is where the magic happens,” says Cline. “At this stage, the rough gets transformed into the polished gemstones you’re familiar with.” Gemcutters are exceptionally skilled craftsmen. They train for years to handle these precious stones.

Gemcutters use a variety of tools including saws, grinding wheels and polishing tools to shape the gemstone. A gemcutter’s goal is to maximize each gem’s brilliance and color while preserving as much of the original rough stone as possible. This is typically done through faceting, which is the cutting of tiny planes into the gemstone to give it the sparkling effect we see in our jewelry. The gems are then polished and sent on to jewelry designers.

Gemstone jewelry design

With the gem cut and polished, jewelry designers can now get to work. Designers will create a setting that complements the stone and enhances its appearance. Once the design is finalized, the piece can be sent to jewelry retailers. “We have some incredibly imaginative designers working today,” says Cline. “Jewelry design is a true art, and these are true artists.”

Of course, at a store like Cline – which specializes in custom jewelry – many of those designs take place right in the store’s workshop. Cline says: “Custom jewelry design at a store like ours is a pretty unique experience. It’s not often you get to choose the gemstones for your jewelry and see them before they’re placed into the final piece.”

Experience the journey of a gemstone with Cline Jewelers

Even if you can’t attend the screening, Andy Cline says there’s always plenty to learn at his store: “Everyone who works here is an expert, so if you have any questions about your own gemstone jewelry, or if you’d just like to learn more, come pay us a visit!”

