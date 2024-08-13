Sponsor spotlight: Peoples Bank announces Regional Commercial Directors Jon Ensch, Mike Fredlund and Alex Sansoni

Peoples Bank is proud to announce the promotion of three business professionals to Regional Commercial Directors, enhancing its commitment to excellence in community and relationship banking.

Jon Ensch is the bank’s new Regional Commercial Director in Whatcom County; Mike Fredlund is Regional Commercial Director in Skagit, Island, Chelan and Douglas County; and Alex Sansoni is Regional Commercial Director in Snohomish and King County, as well as the bank’s Small Business Administration team.

Peoples Bank, one of the safest locally owned and operated banks in Washington, said it remains dedicated to providing a higher level of service for our customers. “Jon, Mike, and Alex are business and community banking focused experts with proven track records of helping their customers and teams succeed,” says Andy Riddell, Executive Vice President & Chief Retail Banking Officer. “Each of these accomplished leaders brings 20 plus years of local and commercial banking experience. Working with them and their teams throughout the years, it is clear they are focused on providing outstanding service and have proven to be incredibly skilled bankers for their customers. We are thrilled to have these three Regional Commercial Directors lead the Bank’s commercial strategies across the State and continue to help our Washington businesses and economy thrive and grow.”

To learn more about commercial banking services at Peoples Bank, visit the website at www.peoplesbank.com/commercial-loans.

About Peoples Bank: Peoples Bank is a locally owned and operated, independent full-service community bank with $2.4 billion in assets. Headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, Peoples Bank has been serving the community for 100 years and operates 23 locations throughout Washington. Reflecting its strong financial management practices, dedicated employees, and long-standing customer relationships, Peoples Bank was awarded a superior five-star rating from BauerFinancial, a leading independent bank rating firm. Learn more about Peoples Bank at www.peoplesbank-wa.com. Member FDIC.