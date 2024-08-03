Sponsor spotlight: Qualified Remodeler Magazine names Irons Brothers Construction a 2024 Customer Satisfaction Leader

Irons Brothers Construction is one of 85 companies featured as a 2024 Customer Satisfaction Leader in Qualified Remodeler Magazine.

“This is an incredible honor to be recognized alongside our peers nationally,” said Joseph Irons, president and general manager. “I attribute our company’s success and excellent customer service to our team of PROS. These talented individuals are dedicated to consistently providing Professional, Reliable and Outstanding Service (PROS) each day.”

Collectively, the Irons Brothers team — including design and trade partners — is dedicated to creating the best client experience possible, he added.

Qualified Remodeler’s Customer Satisfaction Leaders are selected based on several key factors. One area of significance is the customers’ “willingness to refer” percentage.

The most important 2024 service trait for gaining satisfied customers was “Expertise,” followed by “Professional & Organized” and “Problem Resolution.”

Here are the Irons Brothers Construction rankings:

GQ All-time Recommend Rate: 96% GQ 2023 Recommend Rate: 90% GQ 2023 Communication Rating: 95%