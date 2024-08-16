Sponsor spotlight: Tickets on sale for Edmonds Food Bank’s annual Empty Bowl fundraiser

You’re invited to join us on Sept 12 at 6 p.m. for a fun-filled evening dedicated to celebrating the important work of the Edmonds Food Bank. Our goal is to raise over $200,000 to further our mission of supporting those seeking food and nutrition security in the greater Edmonds community.

Join us on the water at the Edmonds Yacht Club as we dine on delicious soups donated by local restaurants and caterers. This year we are featuring soups from Chef Dane, Navi’s Catering Kitchen, Table for 12, and Pacific Northwest Catering; crisp salads provided by Ristorante Machiavelli and fresh rolls from Cottage Bakery. We will also be featuring donated beverages including wines poured by Jeff Uncorked, a signature cocktail by Niles Peacock and custom-brewed beer from Gallagher’s. Each guest will receive one drink ticket with additional drinks available for purchase. Please note this event is 21-plus. Every attendee will take home a beautiful unique bowl, created and donated by one of our many talented local artists.

The evening’s events will include a wine toss, dessert dash, heads or tails game, and raffle. This year’s raffle grand prize is a seven-day Holland America cruise for two to Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean or Canada/New England — your choice and no expiration date. Visit the website to see the list of other fabulous prizes donated by local businesses.

Even if you cannot attend the event this year, you can purchase a raffle ticket to support our biggest fundraiser of the year. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the food bank booth at the Edmonds Summer Market or at the Edmonds Food Bank during open hours (Mondays 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesdays-Thursdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.).

We believe that together we can alleviate food insecurity and we hope you can join us this year to make a lasting impact on our community.

Tickets available here: edmondsfoodbank.org/events/.

Questions? Contact Kellie Lewis, Marketing & Communications Manager for the Edmonds Food Bank.

Community@edmondsfoodbank.org

425-778-5833