Sponsor spotlight: Top 4 pieces of plumbing advice every new homeowner needs to hear

Embarking on the journey of homeownership brings its share of joys and challenges. Amongst the tasks of setting up your space and making it truly yours lies the not-so-glamorous but absolutely essential task of understanding your home’s plumbing system. Fear not, for we’ve compiled the top four pieces of plumbing advice that every new homeowner needs to hear!

1. Know Your Water Main Location

One of the first and most crucial steps in mastering home plumbing is knowing exactly where your water main is located. This knowledge can save you from potential disasters, such as uncontrollable leaks or floods within your home. Imagine the chaos of water spewing everywhere and you, frantically searching for the main valve to stop the water flow. To avoid such scenarios, take the time to locate your water main as soon as you move in. It’s usually found in the basement, garage or outdoors near the street. Familiarize yourself with how to turn it off, so in the event of a major plumbing issue, you can act quickly, minimizing any water damage. Give A-Game Plumbing and Heating a call at 206-476-7295 if you need help locating your main shut off valve.

2. Preventive Maintenance is Key

Preventive maintenance is not just a term for cars; it’s a critical practice for your home’s plumbing system as well. Regularly checking your pipes for leaks, drips or corrosion can save you from larger, more expensive problems down the line. Take proactive steps like cleaning your drains with baking soda and vinegar to prevent clogs, and don’t forget to inspect hoses connected to major appliances like washing machines and dishwashers. These hoses can wear out over time, leading to leaks that can cause significant damage. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, especially when it comes to plumbing.

Equally important is the habit of scheduling annual inspections with a professional plumber. Our experts can spot issues that you might miss, such as hidden leaks or the early stages of pipe corrosion. Their trained eyes and specialized tools allow them to diagnose and address potential problems before they escalate, ensuring your home’s plumbing operates smoothly.

3. Understand Your Pipes

The materials used in your home’s plumbing system greatly influence maintenance needs and potential issues. For instance, homes with copper piping may have different concerns than those with PEX (cross-linked polyethylene) plumbing. Understanding the types of pipes in your home, their age and their condition can help you make informed decisions about maintenance and upgrades. If you live in an older home, it’s crucial to be aware of the possibility of lead pipes or fittings, which can pose serious health risks. Familiarize yourself with your home’s plumbing blueprint, often available from your local water utility or city planning department, as a guide to what’s beneath your floors and behind your walls.

4. Tackling Clogs the Right Way

Clogs are a common plumbing problem that homeowners face, but the way they are tackled can make a significant difference in preventing further issues. Harsh chemical cleaners may offer a quick fix, but they can also corrode your pipes over time. Instead, investing in a high-quality plunger and a plumber’s snake can provide safer and more effective solutions. For sinks, showers and bathtubs, a plunger can often dislodge whatever is blocking the drain. For more stubborn clogs, a plumber’s snake can reach deeper into the pipes to clear blockages. Remember, if you’re ever in doubt or face a clog that won’t budge, calling a professional plumber is always the safest choice.

Call A-Game Plumbing and Heating at 206-476-7295 or visit us at www.agameplumbing.com.