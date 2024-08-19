State Auditor’s Office entrance conference at council finance committee meeting Aug. 20

Among the items on the Edmonds City Council committee meeting agendas for Tuesday, Aug. 2o is the Washington State Auditor’s Office entrance conference, which marks the beginning of the City of Edmonds audit for fiscal year 2023. The entrance conference is part of the council’s finance commitee meeting, and will start at 5:30 p.m. At the entrance conference, representatives from the State Auditor’s Office will discuss the pending 2023 audit, including the timing and cost.

In addition to remote committee meetings via Zoom at 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., the council will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. to continue discussing the draft housing element of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. That special meeting will be in the third floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. It will also be broadcast remotely.

Here are the meeting agendas:

Parks and Public Works Committee 1:30 p.m.

– Presentation of a street dedication at intersection of 162nd Street Southwest and 74th Place West

– Presentation to award a construction contract for the Main Street Overlay Project

– Sierra Park expansion grant application

– Council rules of procedure Section 9 – Motions

Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel Committee 3:30 p.m.

– Edmonds Homelessness Response Fund discussion

– Police department speed awareness trailer donation

Finance Committee 4:30 p.m.

– Enterprise resource planning software update

– Fund balance reserve policy update

– July 2024 monthly financial report

– State Auditor’s Office 2023 entrance interview

Special meeting 6:30 p.m.

Draft housing element of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update