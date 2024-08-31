Rep. Duerr receives outstanding legislator award from state association of sewer and water districts

The Washington Association of Sewer & Water Districts (WASWD) presented its annual Outstanding Legislator Award to 1st District State Rep. Davina Duerr.

According to the announcement, Duerr has consistently supported and defended special purpose sewer and water districts. This includes House Bill 1621, which gives greater flexibility for districts to self-perform work, resulting in substantial cost savings to Washington state ratepayers. The bill was originally sponsored by 32nd District Rep. Cindy Ryu — who was honored by WASWD last year.

Rep. Duerr not only advanced HB 1621 in 2023 but also rejected a proposed delay to the bill in 2024, WASWD said.

Rep. Duerr serves the 1st Legislative District, which includes parts of the communities of Bothell, Brier, Woodinville, Kenmore and Alderwood and is served by five water and sewer districts: Alderwood Water & Wastewater District, Cross Valley Water District, Northshore Utility District, Woodinville Water District, and Lake Forest Park Water District.

Members from these districts were joined by Judi Gladstone, WASWD executive director, and Jeff Clarke, chair of WASWD’s Government Relations Committee to formally recognize and present Rep. Duerr with a plaque.