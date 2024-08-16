The Criminal Squirrels returns to Edmonds as part of Summer Concert series Aug. 18-22

The popular free Summer Concerts in the Park continues into week seven with three performances.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, the Criminal Squirrel Orchestra performs at City Park at 3 p.m. The band dedicates the joy of music brings to the “squirrelly soul,” this up-tempo group was featured this past June at the annual Edmonds Arts Festival Main Stage. Performing cover mashups and danceable originals, the “rockingest squirrel orchestra you’ve ever heard” promises a good time for all.

Then on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., the folk-rock group Chimacum Creek will perform at Hazel Miller Plaza. Original Northwest rock infused with folk makes for a unique Kitsap Peninsula sound. Their original compositions evoke the iconic folk rock bands of the ’60s and ’70s, blended with the occasional Latin groove.

The Greenwood Music Collective (GMC) will perform on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30 to 6 p.m. GMC creates their own blend of catchy, folky and soulful songs that make you want to sing along. GMC’s four songwriters each have a voice of their own, but when combined, the group’s chemistry brings an entertaining alchemy to every performance.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the Edmonds Arts Commission. You can see a complete schedule of concerts here. All programs are subject to change.