The story of the Perrinville flower garden

This is the Perrinville flower garden currently being maintained by former Edmonds Lion Club member Armando Ortiz of Ortiz Landscaping and Edmonds Lions Club members Judy and Jim Forgey.

They clean up and plant at different times of the year. Every time they work in the garden, they are greeted by horn honks and thumbs-up signs for bringin ga splash of color to that corner of Perrinville.

This garden was originally established by the Edmonds Lions in 1996 as a project for the Meadowdale Leo Club. It was maintained by the Meadowdale Leos Club for several years and then a Girl Scout troop took over with financial support from the Edmonds Lions Club. After several scout troops moved on, the Edmonds Lions Club took over responsibility of the garden around 2019.

Want to become involved in the work of the Edmonds Lions? The club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday at Maplewood Presbyterian Church. For more information, contact Lions Club President Bill Baker at 425-330-0369 or Membership Chairman Jim Forgey at 206-406-2063.

— Story and photos courtesy Tom Snyder, Edmonds Lions Club