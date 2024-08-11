Transportation changes including light rail focus of Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s Sept. 5 meeting

Significant transit changes will occur in South Snohomish County starting Aug. 30, including the opening of the Link light rail from Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace to Seattle stations and Sea-Tac airport. For local residents getting ready to ride, the Edmonds Civic Roundtable is devoting its Thursday, Sept. 5 meeting to the key questions about these new services.

Speakers from the Sound Transit and Community Transit agencies will focus on such issues as:

– How to access the new light rail stations via transit from areas in Edmonds

– Which stations will have parking available?

– Maps and schedules of new bus routes serving not only the light rail stations but also Edmonds College, Alderwood Mall and other areas of South Snohomish County.

– How to acquire and use an ORCA card for prepaid travel.

– Use of cellphone apps to see and use route maps and schedules.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave. After the presentations, Community Transit and Sound transit staff will be available to answer questions and provide tutorials.

The program is free to the public, but attendees are asked to register in advance at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.