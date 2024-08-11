Travel notes: Admiring the view at Niagara Falls

My wife had a gathering of her extended family in Buffalo, New York. Alaska Airlines just started twice daily service to the Toronto airport. Therefore, we had the unusual experience of driving a rental car into the U.S., and our route gave us the opportunity to spend a few days at Niagara Falls.

I grew up in New York City and had visited the American side many, many years ago. We decided to get the border recrossing done, so we stayed on the Ontario side, which meant we had a more unspoiled view, because we were looking from the Las Vegas level of man-made development that exists on that side. At least, thanks to the Canadian Niagara Parks Commission, there was ample free public viewing of this amazing geologic marvel.

Other falls may be higher, including Snoqualmie Falls, but they “fall” far short of the massive volume of water and the resultant mist. I have to be honest and admit that watching the view from a 26th-story IHOP did provide an enhancement to our perspective on the array of the immense Canadian Horseshoe Falls, the lesser American Falls and the thin slip of the Bridal Veil Falls.

We passed on taking the boat or the passages behind the falls, and hopefully witnessed its grandeur not greatly different than before its attempted transformation by mankind.

P.S. If readers are contemplating a similar trip here, the Arrive Canada App that was developed during COVID-19 shortened Canadian entry time considerably. Also, Alaska Air uses the Airside App to confirm travel documentation.

— Story and photos by Kevin O’Keeffe

Author Kevin O’Keeffe lives in Edmonds