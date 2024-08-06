Expect construction night work in Edmonds Aug. 13-16

Edmonds residents can expect night work for utility replacements between Aug. 13-16. The City of Edmonds is working to install a cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) liner in sewer mains at various Edmonds locations to extend the lifespan of the pipe and prevent root intrusions from causing backups. According to a city news release, the work is expected to occur between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. Aug. 13-16, ending the morning of Aug. 17. The night work will reduce impacts to residents and businesses and reduce the likelihood of liner installation issues and mitigate the possibility of sewage backups, the city said.

The contractor will provide additional notice in advance via door hangers to affected residents. To see a list of locations, visit the project calendar online.

What you can expect

– Traffic control flaggers and signs will guide vehicles and pedestrians safely around the work area, with delays up to 15 minutes expected.

– Some parking will be impacted. “No Parking” signs will be placed prior to work beginning.

– You may notice a chemical odor during the work. This is from the resin liner installed inside the pipe and will dissipate quickly after installation and does not pose health risks.

– Work will include the use of trucks and equipment (including generators).

– Neighbors can expect noise during some phases of the work. Crews will implement construction best practices to limit noise levels, when possible.

Looking ahead

Additional lining work will be taking place throughout the city. This work will not take place at night but residents are advised to reduce their water usage during the lining. The contractor will provide notice 24 hours in advance of the lining work taking place.

Check out the city’s website for project schedule and updates.

Contact Greg Malowicki for more information at (425) 771-0220 or via e-mail at 2024utilityproject@edmondswa.gov.