‘War Tails’ documentary about homeless pets in Ukraine selected for Global Peace Film Festival

War Tails, the documentary about the homeless pet problem in Ukraine, has been selected for the Global Peace Film Festival Sept. 17-22 in Winter Park, Florida.

Spearheaded by Edmonds’ own Tana Axtelle and Dan Fine, War Tails delves into the heart-wrenching reality faced by pets stranded in Ukraine’s war-torn regions. The film follows a dedicated team of veterinarians, vet techs and animal rescue volunteers working tirelessly to save these abandoned animals. Amid the chaos, the looming threat of rabies poses a severe risk to both animals and humans, highlighting the dire situation.

In the movie, Axtelle and Fine — co-founders of the Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund (UWARF) — bring this critical issue to light, demonstrating the power of compassion and the urgent need for action.

According to Fine, the Global Peace Festival has been running for 21 years out of Winter Park, Florida. They only select 30 films to participate and have over 6,000 people attend their screenings. From their website, “GPFF seeks stories that make us laugh, think, cry, sit taller in our seats, then ask, ‘What can I do?’ To answer that question, we pair films with post-screening discussions and events that inspire and catalyze our audiences to take positive, non-violent action.”

“We are proud to be part of their 2024 festival,” Fine said.