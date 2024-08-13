Weigh in on future of Edmonds Historical Museum, Historical Society during Aug. 15 town hall

A town hall on the future of the Edmonds Historical Museum and the Edmonds South Snohomish County Historical Society is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 in the large meeting room of the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St.
RSVPs are requested Arnie Lund, historical society vice president, at amlundjr@gmail.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.