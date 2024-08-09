What will light rail bring to Snohomish County? Part 1 — Why this series?

In 1996, voters in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties approved taxes to fund a light rail system. Nearly 30 years later, on Aug. 30, 2024, Snohomish County will finally see the arrival of Sound Transit’s 1 Line to Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood.



The Puget Sound area has changed during the almost three decades it took to approve and build the infrastructure. Many passengers may have been only children or not even born when the ballot measure was passed 28 years ago.

Sound Transit’s plan for the light rail is to provide quick and easy access for commuters, but there will be a lot more riding on the project than passengers. Local cities and businesses along the Snohomish County light rail extension have worked for years to accommodate the new system.

“The amount of planning to make consistent train service as far north as it has come is a very significant endeavor by Sound Transit and our City Center plan,” said City of Lynnwood Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren.

Justin Nygard is the chief operating officer of Double DD Meats –one of Mountlake Terrace’s best-known retail destinations – and is the president of the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce.

Referring to Double DD’s West Plaza location – which includes other regional culinary destinations such as Snohomish Pie Co. and Diamond Knot Brewpub@MLT – Nygard said he joins other local business owners in welcoming light rail to the community.

“Customers come in, grab some meat for the grill, some beer next door, and a piece of pie. You know, it was that kind of vision that we had,” he said.

The City of Lynnwood’s Almgren also looks forward to the opportunities that the light rail presents.

“I’m excited for some of the weekend service opportunities, coming up here in September with being able to go to some of the Mariners games, Seahawks, the Huskies and heck, even the Cougs, who are going to be playing this year down in Seattle,” he said.

The estimated travel time from the Lynnwood City Center Station to downtown Seattle is about 28 minutes, regardless of traffic, which is a boon for commuters living in southwest Snohomish County. Residents could potentially have access to higher-paying jobs in Seattle without the cost of a vehicle and the accompanying fees and maintenance. The easy travel could also result in large companies setting up satellite offices in cities along the light rail’s path to save on rent.

City governments and residents are hoping for both scenarios. The increased funds would allow municipalities along the light rail to maintain their quality of life and expand their services, especially as their populations increase, making the more robust infrastructure a need rather than a want.

Light rail’s impacts on surrounding communities are as interconnected as the buses that lead to it. In this series, we will explore opportunities and challenges for housing, the environment, business development and public safety. We’ll also examine the region’s light rail history.

— By Rick Sinnett





