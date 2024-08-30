With school starting next week, school zone speed cameras will be back in operation

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 4, the City of Edmonds’ school zone speed camera systems will be operational and recording violations during targeted school hours. The hours that the cameras are active coincide with the school schedule. Cameras are programmed to be active when the warning beacons are flashing.

Speed camera equipment is operational in the following school zones:

• Southbound 76th Avenue West (south of 212th Street Southwest) at Edmonds-Woodway High School

• Eastbound 212th Street Southwest (west of 76th Avenue West) at Edmonds-Woodway High School

• Westbound 220th Street Southwest (west of 95th Avenue West) at Westgate Elementary School

• Southbound 100th Avenue West (south of SR-104) at Scriber Lake High School

• Southbound 84th Avenue West (south of 212th Street Southwest) at Chase Lake Elementary School

Infractions in school zone camera enforcementsystems are treated like parking tickets and will cost the registered owner of the vehicle $130. School zone safety remains a top priority for the Edmonds Police Department, the city said in a news release. In addition to the camera enforcement systems, Edmonds police will continue to have a presence and conduct speed enforcement in all school zones, the city said.