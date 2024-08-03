Woodway Town Council Aug. 4 to consider resolution that would place property tax increase on November ballot

The Woodway Town Council is scheduled at its Monday, Aug. 5 meeting to consider passage of a resolution that would place a property tax levy lid lift measure before Woodway voters during the November general election.
The town is facing an annual structural deficit of $500,000 for the next six years, due to state-imposed limitations on property tax revenue. The proposal calls for the levy to be spread over six years. For property owners, this would mean an average monthly increase of $53 per $1 million of assessed value, totaling about $3,840 over the six-year period. (Read more in our earlier story here.)
The council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. You can also view the meeting via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 357 186 516#.
The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.
