Woodway Town Council to meet Aug. 19

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at Town Hall, 23920 113th Place W. Woodway.

Among the items of interest: a presentation by Executive Director Ann Bennett, Washington Cities Insurance Authority and a police department update from Chief Jason Valentine.

There will be two opportunities for public comments.

The meeting is also available for viewing via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 912 096 85#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

